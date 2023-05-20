Estimated completion August 11th 2023. Ambiance Homes presents this brand new 2 story home to Sun Prairie’s Town Hall Crossing. Backing to a walking trail and green space, this functional layout is sure to impress. Open concept main level offers sight lines directly from the kitchen to the living (w/ gas fireplace). Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including a spacious primary w/ walk in closet and en-suite bath. Unfinished lower level is ready for your finishing touches. Don’t forget about the 2 car garage or the concrete patio out back! Close to everything that Sun Prairie has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police responded to an incident after a high school boys basketball game in late January. Here is what we know.
The woman is a former Wisconsin resident who, an indictment states, "ingratiated herself" with a business owner to get access to his firm's money.
The store has grown from 1,000 square feet to roughly 7,000 square feet, and offers fresh produce that includes Asian noodles, specialty meats…
First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with Milwaukee, two days after he elected free agency rather than go to the m…
Owner Sultan Ahmed said he's waiting for flooring in the kitchen to be installed so he can get the equipment in, but otherwise the rest of the…