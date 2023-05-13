Show 5/12. Welcome home to this 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Sun Prairie’s popular Meadow Crossing. Bright & airy main level offers a fabulous open concept w/ a light-filled living area & beautiful kitchen w/ large center island, SS apps & gas stove. Dinette area leads to the walk-out yard with added landscaping w/ flowering trees & shrubs. A spacious laundry/mudroom & flex room perfect for formal dining, home office, or play room round out the main floor. Upstairs find all 3 bedrooms w/ owners suite feat. private en suite bath w/ walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Expansive unfinished LL w/ partial exposure & plumbed for bath is ready for your ideas & future finishing. Excellent location near schools, parks and more! Enjoy the convenience of a newer home without the wait & expense of building
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $424,900
