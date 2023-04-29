Located in a beautiful Sun Prairie neighborhood within walking distance of schools and shopping. You don't want to miss this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 stall garage that is ready for you to move into. Built in 2020 by Veridian Homes, this home features Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures along with many more luxury touches. While there are many things to love, this home also includes an extra large patio and high ceilings. Showings to begin Friday 4/28/2023!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The owner of Groovy Wood Studios in Madison has plans to revive the music theater, bring in more bands from a wide genre and have shows multip…
The project also removes a former Subway shop that later became a juice and sandwich shop.
Two brothers with lots of restaurant experience are opening Fratelli's Trattoria where Angelo's restaurant and bar was in Monona for 30 years.
The doctors, who started a competing practice in Madison, say they haven't violated a contract clause against treating previous patients. They…
Bakke is anything but ordinary with amenities such as a teaching kitchen, an eight-lane swimming pool, a rock-climbing wall and eight basketba…