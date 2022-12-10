Don’t wait to build! This nearly brand new Veridian home in Meadow Crossing is ready for you! Open concept main level features LVP flooring throughout, large kitchen w/ SS appliances and quartz counters, powder room as well as laundry/mud room. Upstairs you will find 3 light filled bedrooms including a primary suite w/ tray ceiling, walk in closet and walk in shower! LL offers room to expand and create more livable square footage and is already stubbed for a full bath. Not a detail was missed outside from the professional landscaping, fully fenced backyard, to the concrete edging wrapping the house.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers are losing an offensive line coach who has helped put 14 players in the NFL across two positions.
The case is one of 350 eviction cases filed so far this year in Rock County Court as COVID-19 rent assistance and relief programs fade away.
The Badgers will have familiar faces on the sideline when they take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
The Badgers' defensive coordinator since 2017 made his decision public Tuesday night.
Benjamin Altschul was heartened to find a few people camped out with lawn chairs "in true Wisconsin fashion" when he opened his new coffee, donut and fried chicken business.
Jim Leonhard has been offered the Badgers defensive coordinator position, but there is no deal in place and UW coach Luke Fickell says there’s 'no timetable' for a decision. Here’s a look at four key questions that remain.
Madison Police Department officers pick their shifts for the upcoming year in a seniority-based bidding competition.
A Madison man faces his seventh OWI after a crash on the West Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.
A fast, powerful tailback decommitted from the Badgers on Monday. He's the third player since Luke Fickell's hiring to do so.
"She was upset," Ferguson said. "She said, 'why did you call a reporter? Why didn't you call me?'"