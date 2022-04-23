3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $394,900

Showings start Saturday, 4/30! Innovative neighborhood with a focus on energy efficiency and green living! Flexible & thoughtful floor plan was designed in 2020, this home has it all! 9' ft ceilings, flex room, main floor laundry, abundant natural light thru oversized windows, open concept kitchen boasting a huge granite island w/storage & gorgeous glass backsplash accent. The Auburn Ridge cabinetry provides a generous amount of storage w/slow close drawers. LVP floors highlight the main level. The primary bedroom features the convenience of an ensuite bathroom w/spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy summer nights with a fenced in yard and patio for grilling. The lower level is ready for you to finish! Zero-entry garage is an added bonus! Walking trails to Creekside and many parks!