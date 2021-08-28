3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,900

Ready 08/26/21! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.
Matt LaFleur says Green Bay fans need to be re-educated about when not to make noise.
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
Five months after the coffee chain’s union vote, newly counted ballots broke the tie on Monday. In an open letter online, the company’s owners expressed disappointment, drawing backlash.
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
The restaurant in the old train depot (mostly) lives up to its lofty expectations.
The shopping center will add more shops, restaurants, housing, a boutique hotel, green space and bike amenities.
The 10th such solar project considered by Wisconsin regulators, the project highlights the tensions brewing as Wisconsin utilities seek to replace coal-fired power with clean energy.
Frontier Airlines’ nonstop flight to Las Vegas started this month, with American Airlines beginning a new nonstop route from Madison to Miami in November.
The interstate rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota has gone from bad to worse for Minnesota sports fans.
"This is a matter of hoping, pleading really, for a legislator to abandon what was always a dangerously irresponsible and politicized approach to a deadly threat."