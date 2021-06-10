 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,000

No showings until 6/11. Enjoy this spacious bright home in Weybridge. Huge kitchen w/quality cabinets, vaulted ceiling, stainless appliances, eating area overlooking deck & backyard. Split bedroom design w/3 bedrooms main floor, primary suite w/ bath/walk-in closet. Large living room, vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace. Lower level large living area for fun and games, full bath, workshop area with 200 amp, lots of storage space. Wired for surround sound/security. Cute fenced backyard. Gigantic 3 car garage. Seller updates include granite countertops kitchen/main floor baths, new carpet main level, painting, backyard fence. Conveniently located on Sun Prairie's west side, close to shopping, dining, schools, more. Enjoy. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Edward talks to CNN about his father's legacy and family rift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics