3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $387,000

Expect to be impressed with this beautifully updated ranch home featuring new bamboo flooring, open concept on the first floor with vaulted ceiling in the living room with fireplace. The kitchen boasts new quartz countertops, updated stainless steel appliances, and a convenient breakfast bar. The dining area patio door leads out to a Pergola coved deck and a spacious yard with a play-set. Pamper yourself in the newly updated owner's bath with a new tile walk-in shower. If that's not enough, there's plenty of room for fun and games in the finished lower level that features a very large recreation room with gas fireplace, egress window and full bath. 2+attached garage has an abundance of storage space! Excellent location close to shopping and dining. Home warranty included.