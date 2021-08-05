3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $379,900

Immaculate, 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story home in the desirable Meadow Crossing Neighborhood! Bright and flexible layout on the Main Level. Granite countertops, large kitchen island, Stainless Steel appliances, Auburn Ridge cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures - are just a few of the upgrades in the gourmet kitchen. Sliding doors off of dining space, brings the outdoors in. Backyard features a fully fenced yard and a spacious deck - great for entertaining! Upper Level offers a great landing space (office, bonus room, rec room) and 3 generous sized beds. Private master bedroom w/ tray ceilings, large walk-in closet, shower & dual vanity. Lower Level is roughed for another bath and is ready to be finished! Close to nearby parks, schools & minutes to Madison! This home is truly move-in ready!