From the front door to the back deck and everything in between, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is both elegant enough to host your friends and yet comfortable enough to kick up your feet and truly relax. The spectacular foyer opens into a sun-bathed living room with soaring ceilings. The tidy kitchen flows into a dinette and cozy family room with wood FP. Upstairs, the primary suite is a quiet oasis, with plentiful windows, expansive WIC, and private bath. 2 more generously sized bedrooms are on this floor, along with another full bath. The LL rec room provides room to play and an office to study. Plenty of storage in the 2 car garage, as well as the unfinished space. If you’re looking for both style and function in a home, look no further! Ultimate UHP Warranty included!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
The man suspected in the shooting had a handgun in his possession when arrested, authorities said.
Jalen Berger, a four-star recruit out of Newark, N.J. who was one of the top recruits in UW's 2020 class, is the third running back to leave the team this season. Here's what we know.
A Dane County Circuit Judge on Friday ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to release records related to the Republican-led investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election.
Two current Badgers football players have apologized to former players for their poor start to the season. Alumni say there's no need for that.
A former staffer of a marching band in Dane County has been dismissed over allegations that he groomed female students and started relationships with them once they turned 18.
Continuing an unrelenting trend, a developer is proposing to demolish eight two- and three-story apartment buildings for an estimated $50 mill…
The Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., threw its support behind the student protest.
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.