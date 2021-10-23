Ready 12/6/21! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $349,900
“It’s okay to have passions, but not here,” said Carl Dvorak, president of the 10,000-person Madison-area company, in a recording leaked Monday. “This isn't the platform to fight for your social cause.”
Noah Burks proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Western Kentucky soccer standout Chandler Backes, in front of family and friends after the Badgers' win over Army.
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
Fights amid crowd of 100-plus students, parents outside East High bring 10-plus officers, Madison police say
More than 10 officers and a supervisor responded to fights amid a crowd of 100-plus students and parents outside East High School Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Chandler leaves the UW football program after recording two catches for 28 yards, 10 kick returns for 241 yards and one rushing attempt for 18 yards in 10 career games.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
You may not receive as much from Social Security as you think.
Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis said some holes in the team’s game were exposed, but the scrimmage also was an opportunity for players to get experience in front of a crowd.
Wisconsin's offense hasn't lived up to preseason hype, but it can do enough to help the team win the second half of the season.
A Dane County jury has found Kerida O’Reilly, 24, of Madison, not guilty of two charges connected to the 2020 assault of State Sen. Tim Carpenter amid Downtown racial injustice demonstrations.