VRP: 345-365k Welcome to the charming Sun Prairie neighborhood of Smith's Crossing, where you'll find one of the best living experiences! The kitchen is a true standout, ideal for hosting gatherings and entertaining guests. It features an induction stove and a beautiful, extra-large island with ample storage, providing plenty of space for meal preparation, serving, dining, and storage. Enjoy a seamless flow of entertainment from the kitchen/dining onto the outdoor patio, perfect for hosting gatherings & creating cherished memories. Upstairs, discover 3 inviting bedrooms, each offering various possibilities for relaxation, work, and play. Embrace the great outdoors with easy access to walking & biking paths, vast green spaces, and neighborhood parks!
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Everyone had a little bit longer day than normal, especially for a Wednesday," the bakery's general manager said.
Regular general admission tickets at Marcus' Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie, for example, are more than three times as much.
The recent kerfuffle over the Old Spring Tavern once again illustrates the utter absurdity of Madison’s landmarks ordinance.
Former Badgers football coach and AD Barry Alvarez won't return for a second season working for the Big Ten as a special adviser. Here's what …
Alcohol was the top factor in fatal and non-fatal UTV crashes and the top factor in fatal ATV crashes, the DNR found.