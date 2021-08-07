3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $342,500

This beautifully customized Veridian Home was built in 2016 & has a flexible, thoughtful floorplan. As you enter this gorgeousl home you are greeted w/ 9' ceilings, abundant natural light thru oversized windows, an open concept kitchen, & living area w/ a large side yard. Auburn Ridge cabinetry in a gorgeous dusk maple provides a generous amount of storage & accents the rich, cool brown wood laminate that highlights the main level. Upstairs 3 bedrooms present opportunities for relaxation, work & play. The primary bedroom features the convenience of an ensuite bathroom & spacious walk-in closet w/ a window, allowing a streamlined day-to-day. Smith’s Crossing offers a variety of community amenities such as a park &walking/biking trails, while being the ideal segway between the E & W sides.