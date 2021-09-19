 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $339,000

Come see this gorgeous home on a dead end street with park like back yard! Entertain guests in the spacious living room with bay window. The kitchen has tiled floors and an extra beverage fridge. Off of the dining room is a large deck for grilling. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and a spa-like bath with large jacuzzi tub. Downstairs is a family room with built-ins as well as an office/4th bedroom. The lower full bath has been updated with granite counters, tiled floor and walk-in shower. Relax or watch the birds in the sun filled 3 season room. The private backyard is perfect for enjoying a dip in the hot tub!

