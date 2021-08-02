3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $300,000

A ranch home in Sun Prairie that fits all your wants and needs. Large eat in kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, space to hang out or have guests in the lower level (the full bath downstairs makes this easy), laminate wd flrs, nice sunlight through the large windows, a lovely fireplace and surround, nice sized 2 car garage fits everything you need for outside fun. All this plus walkability (downtown, new splash pad, parks) , a field in your backyard and you are situated on a desirable cul du sac. UHP basic home warranty plus furnace coverage included.