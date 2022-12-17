 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $289,000

Stunning 3 BR, 2.5 BA end townhouse unit located in Sun Prairie's exciting west side. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your front porch. Private entry welcomes you home to your open concept living room w/9' ceilings, cozy gas fireplace, large kitchen w/island, SS appliances & walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bdrms including large primary w/walk-in closet & private bath w/double vanity. Laundry is conveniently located on the same level as the bdrms. Downstairs is fully furnished for additional space. Condo comes w/attached 2-car tandem garage. Current owner updated ceiling fans in primary room & living room, fixtures in bathrooms, & added a cabinet in primary bathroom as well. Lower monthly HOA and perfect location; close to Costco, movie theater, coffee shops & restaurants.

