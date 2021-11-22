 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $285,000

WELCOME HOME! This beautifully desirable condo is in an ideal walkable location close to shopping, errands, and so much more! The kitchen features hardwood floors, solid surface countertops, sleek maple cabinetry, stylish tile backsplash and an amazing pantry! You will love entertaining in the open living room and adjoining sleek kitchen! Relax in the spacious living room curled up by the cozy fireplace. The main suite offers a large walk-in closet and spacious bath. The lower level is exposed, and partially finished offering an additional bedroom and large closet. Or use it as a home office or as a rec room! There is also plenty of room for storage. The laundry/mud room is the ideal space just off the garage for dropping everything after a long day. SEE IT TODAY!

