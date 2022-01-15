 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $249,900

Showings start Tuesday January 11th, 2022. Basically new one owner condo available! Entire building is only 3 years old. Property has been well maintained and is ready for it's next adventure. Main level has open concept layout. Granite countertops throughout home. Greenspace view from front of home and cozy fireplace to warm up in front of during our cold Wisconsin winters. Any offers to be reviewed Sunday January 16th, 2022. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to this timeline. Quick closing possible, easy to show

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Todd's Takes from Wisconsin's 5-2 victory against Michigan State on Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics