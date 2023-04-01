Check out this conveniently located Stoughton home. Park in either of 2 driveways & up the dual staircases of the lengthy front deck. Manufactured in 2019, this home offers a split-bedroom design, separated by the spacious kitchen & living room areas. The kitchen offers Whirlpool appliances, ample counter space & cupboards with a breakfast bar & dining area. Plush, like-new carpeting in the bedrooms. Master Suite has 13 x 13 bedroom & the bathroom offers an inviting corner tub & large walk-in shower. Nothing to do but move in.