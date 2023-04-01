Check out this conveniently located Stoughton home. Park in either of 2 driveways & up the dual staircases of the lengthy front deck. Manufactured in 2019, this home offers a split-bedroom design, separated by the spacious kitchen & living room areas. The kitchen offers Whirlpool appliances, ample counter space & cupboards with a breakfast bar & dining area. Plush, like-new carpeting in the bedrooms. Master Suite has 13 x 13 bedroom & the bathroom offers an inviting corner tub & large walk-in shower. Nothing to do but move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $84,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"As a Catholic, I urge you, for the salvation of your soul; do not vote for her in the Supreme Court race on April 4," the pamphlet states.
Wisconsin's leading girls basketball scorer chose not to wait for Division I schools to pick college
Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney planned to collect offers during the AAU season, but the junior visited a college campus and made up her mind over …
Students in need of mental health services are being encouraged to use on-campus resources from University Health Services and the Dean of Stu…
The 6-foot-9 forward, who has a fifth year of eligibility, started all 63 games he appeared in the last two seasons.
Talented quarterbacks and plenty of receivers to throw to were on display for the first time. Here is what we learned.