Peacefully nestled at the end of the road is a craftsman-style ranch that will give you plenty of space, nature engagements, and room to roam with its 2.5 acres of towering trees. The seller's vision spared nothing when constructing this home. The high tray ceilings in the bedrooms to the stone wood floors make this one of a kind. Low-maintenance decking finishes off the rear of the house with kitchen and dining area access. The basement with 9' ceilings and access to your heated and insulated garage is ready for your finishes. Create your own walking trails to the back of this property and enjoy all of Wisconsin's wonders. Square footage is approximate and should be verified if important.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $739,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Events and closings scheduled for the Fourth of July.
Spare Time Madison will feature bowling, escape rooms and laser tag near the West Towne Mall.
The income tax cuts Evers signed will provide a $175 million income tax cut, far less than the $3.5 billion cut Republicans proposed.
The Woodman's grocery store on Madison's East Side is undergoing a $4 million remodeling project.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…