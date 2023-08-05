Peacefully nestled at the end of the road is a craftsman-style ranch that will give you plenty of space, nature engagements, and room to roam with its 2.5 acres of towering trees. The seller's vision spared nothing when constructing this home. The high tray ceilings in the bedrooms to the stone wood floors make this one of a kind. Low-maintenance decking finishes off the rear of the house with kitchen and dining area access. The basement with 9' ceilings and access to your heated and insulated garage is ready for your finishes. Create your own walking trails to the back of this property and enjoy all of Wisconsin's wonders. Square footage is approximate and should be verified if important.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $734,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Liberal justice Jill Karofsky told the director of the state court system that he would be let go from his role without giving him a reason wh…
As football camps open around the state, the Purgolders will honor their assistant coach Chris Lins, who died in July and was remembered by fr…
Matt LaFleur has watched one particular area of Jordan Love's development. Here's where things stand with the new Packers starting quarterback…
The fourth woman ever to serve on the high court, Roggensack, 83, wrote hundreds of legal opinions and served as chief justice for several years.
Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted for her repeated sexual assaults of the boy in the basement of a private school in Tomah during the 2016-17 …