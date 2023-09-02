Secluded at the road’s end, discover a craftsman-style ranch that offers abundant space, natural surroundings, and 2.5 acres of expansive woodland. Meticulously crafted, the seller’s vision is evident throughout this home’s construction. Remarkable tray ceilings in the bedrooms and stone wood floors add unique character. The rear of the house boasts low-maintenance decking, accessible from the kitchen and dining area. With 9’ ceilings, the basement provides potential, and the heated, insulated garage is easily accessible. Unveil your own pathways through the property’s rear and relish Wisconsin’s natural beauty. Please note that square footage is approximate and should be verified if deemed important.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I may finally get off the fence about multivitamins.
"Top Chef," the 17-year-old Bravo reality cooking show, was in Madison this weekend for filming of its upcoming season.
Nearly five months after a seven MBA students graduated from their 16-month program, UW-Oshkosh mailed each of them bills for $7,903.78.
Kon Knueppel is the son of two prolific college scorers. There was a time he didn't love basketball but now Duke, Alabama and other major prog…
Green Bay released 35 players and made a couple of injury moves Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit. Here's which players made the c…