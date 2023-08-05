Nearing completion, but just in time for you to place the final touches on this well-designed ranch sited on one of the best lots in Nordic Ridge. Once you step inside, you will appreciate the craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the quality of materials. Features include Amish cabinetry, quartz counter tops, solid wood flooring a spacious master bath with walk in shower and a double vanity. A split bedroom plan offers privacy yet the large kitchen great room area offers plenty of room for friends and family. An exposed lower level contains a large family room along with the potential for a 4th bedroom, office and bathroom. Summer and fall seasons are sure to be spent on the three-season cedar porch. All room sizes and overall SF is approximate.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $634,900
