3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $609,900

Est. Completion Early Nov. 2022 The Madison debuts a grand open concept home with a warm & inviting layout, as well as, stunning features! A Gorgeous Foyer will welcome you and open up to the Oversized Great Room with stunning fireplace, Dining Area & Kitchen complete with a large island, an abundance of counter space, and vast walk-in pantry! Spacious Owner suite w/walk in shower & huge closet, double vanity & linen closet. Split bedroom design, first floor laundry & mudroom! Huge & Heated 3 car garage is perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more! The views from this home are breathtaking, as it backs a tree line & field! Located near park and splash-pad. What more can you ask for! Listing agent is member of selling LLC

