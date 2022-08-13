3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $609,900

Est. completion Nov.2022! The Madison is grand open concept home with a warm & inviting layout, as well as, stunning features! A Gorgeous Foyer will welcome you and open up to the Oversized Great Room with stunning fireplace, Dining Area & Kitchen complete with a large island, an abundance of counter space, and vast walk-in pantry! Spacious Owner suite w/walk in shower & huge closet, double vanity & linen closet. Split bedroom design, first floor laundry, and mudroom! The 3 car garage is perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. The views from this homesite are breathtaking, as it backs a tree line & field! Located near park and splash-pad. What more can you ask for! Plenty of time to personalize this home with your choice of selections! Option to finish basement to have 4th bdrm!