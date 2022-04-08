(Build to begin in May) The Roosevelt is a grand open concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood! This warm and inviting plan has a great layout and stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island and vast walk-in pantry. Spacious Owner suite large walk-in closet, duel sinks and tray ceiling. 3 car garage perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022.We provide a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Thoughts on the Badgers football team's adjustments on offense, a redshirt freshman turning heads and more in a look at what stood out from Wisconsin's sixth spring practice.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.
Unofficial results in contested county and municipal races in Dane County and school races and referendums in the surrounding area.
The Iron County Sheriff's Office said foul play is not suspected in the death of Dr. Kelsey Musgrove of Middleton.
10.8% of hospital nursing jobs in Wisconsin were vacant last year, the highest level since 2005, a new report said.