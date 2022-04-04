3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $579,900

New Construction Starting Soon! The Madison is A Grand Open Concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood! This warm & inviting plan offers a grandiose layout & multiple stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island & spacious walk-in pantry. Welcoming Foyer & Fireplace, Immense Owner suite provides a grand master bath w/ walk in shower & closet, duel sinks & plenty of storage and more! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022! We provide a unquie buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.