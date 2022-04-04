3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $569,900

$569,900+ Coming soon! The Eisenhower offers a Stylish & Modern open concept, an immense great room w/ gas fireplace, Master suite w/ oversized walk in closet, Walk-in shower & duel vanities, 3 car garage large enough for so much more than vehicles, composite deck that allows you to enjoy beautiful sunsets in the privacy of your backyard! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We provide a unique buying experience that will make home building/buying stress free by assisting & guiding you all steps of the way, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you and your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice at the desecration on Eldon Homes. Listing Agent is member of Selling LLC