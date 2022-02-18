$559,900+( Build to begin in May) This grand open concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood could be yours! This warm and inviting plan has a great layout and stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island and vast walk-in pantry. Spacious Owner suite large walk-in closet, duel sinks and tray ceiling. 3 car garage perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. Located near park and splash pad Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free by assisting and guiding you to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you and your family. Listing Broker is member of Selling LLC Final home/finishes may vary
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Too many of the Badgers' flaws were on display, especially down the stretch, during a 73-65 home loss to Rutgers that damaged UW's Big Ten title hopes.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin senior Brad Davison’s fiancee, Tyra Buss, played at Indiana and plans to be in the stands to watch Davison play Tuesday.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
A ticket for going 107 mph on Tuesday morning will be costly for a Marshall man with no driver’s license, authorities reported.
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked, what he didn't like and what it all means after the No. 15 Badgers beat the Hoosiers 74-69 in Bloomington.
There are no plans to extend the order. Plans at the Madison School District and UW-Madison are unclear.
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
Jean Cudnohfsky couldn't believe how brazen the thieves were who tried to steal the catalytic converter from her Toyota Prius as it sat in the driveway of her house at 10:30 p.m. one quiet Sunday in December.