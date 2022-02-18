3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $559,900

$559,900+( Build to begin in May) This grand open concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood could be yours! This warm and inviting plan has a great layout and stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island and vast walk-in pantry. Spacious Owner suite large walk-in closet, duel sinks and tray ceiling. 3 car garage perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. Located near park and splash pad Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free by assisting and guiding you to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you and your family. Listing Broker is member of Selling LLC Final home/finishes may vary