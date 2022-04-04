 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $550,000

Stunning Private Mid-Century Updated Executive 3BR / 1.5BA beauty w/ serene Yahara River frontage. White trim, dark alder doors & hand scraped hardwood flrs give a modern feel. Gather in the Cook's kitchen, quartz, subway tile, huge cabinets, pantry, beverage fridge & dining w/ beautiful views. Entertain & relax in the Great rm w/ expansive architectural wall of windows. Up are 3 BR, Owner's suite w/ wall closets & area for expansion, 2 more roomy BR, 1 w/ WIC. Main BA w/ quartz vanity, tiled soaking tub/shower & linen. Main flr mudroom, family rm w/ wood FP opens to bright & beautiful vaulted sun-room. Powder rm & laundry conveniently located, unfinished LL, rear patio for grilling & chilling. Enjoy time on the river or playing in the fenced in yard. Low Dunkirk taxes, Stoughton schools.

