3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $549,900

$549,900+( Build to begin in May) This grand open concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood could be yours! This warm and inviting plan has a great layout and stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island and vast walk-in pantry. Spacious Owner suite, large walk-in closet, duel sinks and tray ceiling. 3 car garage perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. Located near park and splash-pad. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free for you and your family. Listing Broker is member of Selling LLC Final appearance, products sections and dimensions may vary. Stock Pic used for similar representation .