 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $549,900

$549,900+( Build to begin in May) This grand open concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood could be yours! This warm and inviting plan has a great layout and stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island and vast walk-in pantry. Spacious Owner suite, large walk-in closet, duel sinks and tray ceiling. 3 car garage perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. Located near park and splash-pad. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free for you and your family. Listing Broker is member of Selling LLC Final appearance, products sections and dimensions may vary. Stock Pic used for similar representation .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics