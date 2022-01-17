This grand open concept home located in the heavily sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood could be yours! This warm and inviting plan has a great layout and stunning features: Kitchen boasts a large island and vast walk-in pantry. Spacious Owner suite with custom tile shower, large walk-in closet, duel sinks and tray ceiling. 3 car garage perfect size for your vehicles, toys, and more. Located near park and splash-pad. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free by assisting and guiding you to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you and your family. Stoughton is the perfect place to call Home. Listing Broker is member of Selling LLC
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon called out Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Big Ten officials on Twitter. The conference offered no public response. Why that’s a failure for the conference.
Two changes in game locations were known, but a tweak in the schedule could help the Badgers down the stretch of the season.
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
A new owner has taken over the former Pine Cone truck-stop restaurant in DeForest and opened Highway Cafe.
The track of the powerful system that will deliver heavy snow to Minnesota and Iowa has shifted slightly east, meaning more snow for western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A Burger King robbery that left a Milwaukee girl dead was staged, and she was in on it, investigators allege in court documents filed Friday.
Competitiveness, drive helped sell Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield on transfer Caroline Crawford
Sheffield says the former Kansas standout was "clearly one of the better middles" available this offseason.
On the heels of the successful opening of The Harvey House, its owners are planning another restaurant six blocks away.
Over the final five games, Allen Lazard caught 21 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns, finishing the regular season with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight TDs.