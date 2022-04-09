 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $539,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $539,900

Construction Starting in May! The Lincoln is a Modern farmhouse with an open concept floorplan designed for the entertainer in mind. Enter your new home through the beautiful foyer that leads to its stunning great room/kitchen and dining area! Master Suite boasts a tranquil bath w/walk in shower & closet! 3 car garage offers space for all your toys! Main level laundry/mud room completes this homes perfect layout! This one truly is a special home! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We provide a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by ensuring your home is built for your families needs! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics