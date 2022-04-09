3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $539,900

Construction Starting in May! The Lincoln is a Modern farmhouse with an open concept floorplan designed for the entertainer in mind. Enter your new home through the beautiful foyer that leads to its stunning great room/kitchen and dining area! Master Suite boasts a tranquil bath w/walk in shower & closet! 3 car garage offers space for all your toys! Main level laundry/mud room completes this homes perfect layout! This one truly is a special home! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We provide a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by ensuring your home is built for your families needs! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.