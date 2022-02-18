3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $529,900

$529,900+ (Build to begin in May) Stylish & Modern home in desired Nordic Ridge neighborhood. Towering Foyer Entrance followed by flowing open concept, an immense great room w/ gas fireplace, Master suite w/ oversized walk in closet, custom tile shower & duel vanities, 3 car garage large enough for so much more than vehicles, composite deck that allows you to enjoy beautiful sunsets in the privacy of your backyard! Lower lever finish options available. Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We provide a unique buying experience that will make home building/buying stress free and ensure that your new home will be the perfect fit for you and your family! Listing Broker is member of Selling LLC ~ Final plan/finishes may vary.