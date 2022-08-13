3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $519,900

Est. Completion: August 2022 Once you step inside The Taylor, you're sure to feel its charm! As you walk through the inviting foyer, you will be greeted by an open & airy great room and kitchen, complete with island & oversized pantry! The spacious owner suite showcases a private bath & walk in closet, separated from the other 2 bedrooms. BONUS Alert: Add in the front & back porches: Perfect for enjoying a book, entertaining, or watching the sunset! Eldon Homes has 40+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! Listing agent is member of selling LLC