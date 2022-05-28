Est. Completion 9/1/22-The Kennedy is a stunning 2 story home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Main floor open concept living room/kitchen & family room offer abundant space to entertain both family & friends. Master suite offers walk in closet & shower. Laundry room located on the 2nd floor along w/ 2 other bedrooms makes this home both practical & functional! Close to schools & parks in the heart of Stoughton! Only 1 of a few 2 Stories being built Eldon Homes provides a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by ensuring your home is built for your families needs! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $489,900
