3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $489,900

New Construction! Once you step inside The Taylor, you're sure to feel its charm! As you walk through the foyer, you will be greeted by an open & airy great room and kitchen, complete with island & pantry. The spacious master suite showcases a private bath & walk in closet, seperated from the other 2 bedrooms. BONUS Alert: Add in the front & back porches: Perfect for enjoying a book or entertaining! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unquie buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.