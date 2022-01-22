 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $479,900

479,900 to 519,90000 VPR+ Modern farmhouse combines style and function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining. The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface counters and a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large master BR suite with a roomy walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry rm and access rom garage directly into a spacious mudroom! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free by assisting & guiding you to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family. Stoughton is the perfect place to call Home. Listing Broker is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary

