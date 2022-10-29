 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $479,900

Brand New & Waiting for You!! The Kennedy is a stunning 2 story home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Main floor open concept living,dining area, and kitchen with granite countertops & island, complete with Pantry! Additional family room offers abundant space to entertain & host gatherings! Primary suite features walk in closet & shower with spacious bathroom! Laundry room located right next to Primary suite, along with 2 other bedrooms makes this home both practical & functional! BONUS ALERT: Covered front porch is west facing - Perfect outdoor space to unwind watching the gorgeous Nordic Ridge Sunsets! Call us today to set up your private VIP tour! * Dont for get to ask about our 10 year warranty! Listing Agent is a member of selling LLC.

