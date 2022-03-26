3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $469,900

$469,900+ (Build to begin in May) This Spacious open concept home is nothing shy of appealing! Located in the highly sought after Nordic Ridge Neighborhood this 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home is one of the numerous options you can choose from. We currently have over 50 lots where you can choose which of our homes will be yours! Let us show you the Eldon Homes difference. Finishes, Process, Quality & Warranty... Sets us apart from others! We are providing a unique, "one stop shop" experience that will make this home building/buying process stress free by assisting & guiding you to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! Listing Broker is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary