 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $459,900

$459,900+ (Build begins in May)Modern farmhouse combines style and function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining. The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface counters and a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large master BR suite with a roomy walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry rm and access from garage directly into a spacious mudroom! Finished lower level options available Selections include: LVP Flooring, Dream Weaver carpet, Trex decking, soft close cabinets along with so much more!! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free Listing Broker is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics