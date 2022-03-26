$459,900+ (Build begins in May)Modern farmhouse combines style and function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining. The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface counters and a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large master BR suite with a roomy walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry rm and access from garage directly into a spacious mudroom! Finished lower level options available Selections include: LVP Flooring, Dream Weaver carpet, Trex decking, soft close cabinets along with so much more!! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We are providing a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free Listing Broker is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $459,900
