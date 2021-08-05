 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $459,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $459,900

Completion July of 2021. This well-planned two story backs to an adjacent city park so the kids can step right out the back door to play! Open main level plan offers an open kitchen, dining and living space that is flexible to meet any families needs. A well planned laundry / mud room offers storage and cubbies. Step up to the second floor and you'll find spacious bedrooms and a very large walk in closet for the master bedroom and a tiled custom shower. Lower level exposure for additional space to finish and the garage offers additional space for hobbies or toy parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics