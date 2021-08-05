3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $459,900

Completion July of 2021. This well-planned two story backs to an adjacent city park so the kids can step right out the back door to play! Open main level plan offers an open kitchen, dining and living space that is flexible to meet any families needs. A well planned laundry / mud room offers storage and cubbies. Step up to the second floor and you'll find spacious bedrooms and a very large walk in closet for the master bedroom and a tiled custom shower. Lower level exposure for additional space to finish and the garage offers additional space for hobbies or toy parking.