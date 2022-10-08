3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $434,900

Est. Completion end of Oct. 2022! Enter The Adams through the Foyer, and you are welcomed with the warmth of a sun filled greatroom, complete w/ fireplace! As part of the amazing open floorplan, the kitchen is the hub of the home w/ SS appliances, granite counters & center island! Enjoy the split bdrm design w/ primary bedroom suite, private bath, & walk in closet. Second & Third bedrooms, Main bath, & first floor laundry/mudroom complete the main floor! Basement offers high ceilings & stub in for future bath! Ready to Finish! Eldon Homes provides a unique buying experience that will make this home building/buying experience stress free by assisting & guiding you to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary