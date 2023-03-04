New Construction: Est. completion July '23! If your looking to downsize, desire low maintenance & one-level living, all with having the peace of mind knowing your new home is built with integrity, Top Notch standards & backed by a 10 yr warranty call today to make this home yours. Entering through the foyer you are greeted w/ warmth & simplicity in the open kitchen, dining, & greatroom area w/ fireplace! Kitchen complete w/ granite countertops, SS applicances & pantry! The owners suite features tray ceiling, walkin closet & shower! 2nd Bedroom near main bathroom w/linen closet, & laundry/mudroom. BONUS:Finished Lower Level includes 3rd bedroom & full bath, huge Rec Room, & Bonus Room! Personalize this home by choosing from the many selections we offer!