Zero entry half of DUPLEX. New construction: Est. completion Nov '23! Built with zero steps at the front door and garage! A spacious kitchen comes with granite countertops, SS appliances and a pantry! The open dining & greatroom area has plenty of room and comes w/ a fireplace! Large owners suite features a walk-in closet & shower! 2nd bedroom/office or bonus room in the front is near the guest bathroom. Enter through the garage to a well sized mudroom w/ laundry. Finished basement includes an additional bedroom, full bath, Rec room, & bonus room! Choose from our many selections to make this your own! Plus we have quality standards and warranties! Final plans and finishes may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $429,900
