3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $399,900

Est. Completion 7/30/22. The Lincoln III offers form and function with all the amenities of city living. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks, schools and more. As you enter the foyer of this charming home, you greeted by the open concept Kitchen/Dining & Living rooms. Master suite offers a walk in shower and ample closet. Make this house your home! Call today! Eldon Homes has 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We provide a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by ensuring your home is built for your families needs! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.