Estimated Completion: Late April or Early May of 2022. Custom homes at an affordable price (if this one is sold before you can look we have 7 more lots this home will fit on). Look for info on our builder insights into how we build homes that is blowing the doors off the industry standards. This one level ranch home has everything you need on the main floor, cathedral ceiling, first floor laundry, walk in master bath shower, and a kitchen that a true chef will appreciate. If this isn't the right home for you Sanctified Homes & Construction has over a dozen home lots in Nordic Ridge for you and your family to start on your very own custom home plans.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $399,500
Badgers freshman Chucky Hepburn got devastating news from his home state earlier this week. “We’re all grieving,” his father, Greg Hepburn, said.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
There were too many discrepancies (no specifics) for Green Bay not to come out on top
What can he bring to the Badgers offense and what will his role be aplus other questions about Bobby Engram, UW's offensive coordinator target.
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
For nearly 50 years Don Herman has been plowing and checking ice thickness of the state's largest inland lake known for its walleye and, in February, its sturgeon spearing season.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
The jury deliberated just over two hours before finding Chandler Halderson guilty on all eight charges in last summer's killing of Bart and Krista Halderson.
Columnist Jim Polzin breaks down what he liked from the 11th-ranked Badgers' 73-65 victory over Nebraska, what he didn't like and what it all means.