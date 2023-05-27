New Construction! High quality & beautifully built home in Beautiful & Friendly Neighborhood - Nordic Ridge! This open airy ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Main Level Laundry, and open concept kitchen with granite countertops, Dining, & Great room areas! Spacious Primary Bedroom w/ private Bathroom & walk in shower. As the new owner of this home you can personalize it by choosing from the many selections that are offered. Wanting a 4th bedroom or Office? You have the option to finish the lower level to fit your needs! Come the see the Eldon Homes Difference: Energy efficiency, Warranty programs, Quality & Standards that are top notch buy touring one of our completed homes! Final plans, measurements, & finishes may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $394,900
