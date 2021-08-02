Show 7/30 at 12pm. Be still my heart! You will fall in love with this meticulously maintained home on over an acre of land. Secluded and peaceful, yet part of an amazing neighborhood with green space and awesome neighbors! When you step inside this home you can’t help but see all the love and care that has gone into it over the past 10+ years. You'll find a beautifully updated kitchen, amazing remodeled bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank floors, you just need to move in and enjoy. Don’t miss the bonus room in the lower level and the extensive list of updates throughout the years. Make this your home today! Sq footage from photographer floor plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $374,900
