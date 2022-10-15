3 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $364,900

Fresh & fun! Bright kitchen-dining-living space w/vaulted ceilings; spacious & inviting, with a sense of space/place for each room. Great views of back yard & large deck, which extends the living area to the out-of-doors. Contemporary upscale finishes include granite countertops, white trim, & flat-finish stainless steel appliances. Other difference-makers include primary bedroom suite, multiple walk-in closets, & attached 3-car garage (ample storage & hobby space!). Unfinished LL provides opportunities to grow your sq ft & your investment, w/infrastructure elements like a bathroom rough-in & large egress windows already in place. Convenient location provides walkability to schools/parks & easy access to downtown or out-of-town. Welcome home!